SOPA urges oil ministry to ensure smooth supply of hexane

The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) has urged the petroleum ministry to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of hexane to soya processors.

In a letter to Tarun Kapoor, secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, DN Pathak, executive director of SOPA, said the association has been informed by many of its members that they are not getting adequate supply of hexane. “Hexane is an essential consumable for oil extraction, and its non-availability is affecting operations of the plants. If supply of hexane is not ensured without interruption, plants will be forced to shut, and any large-scale closure of plants will cause disruption in operations, right from purchase of raw material from farmers to supply of end products (soyabean oil and meal) to consumers and poultry industry,” the letter said.

Soya processing is in its peak season with prior commitments of processors to meet the demand of the poultry industry and also honour export orders. If the industry is forced to stop buying raw material, it will also cause stockpiling of soybean with farmers, he said.

The SOPA has already brought the issue to the notice of BPCL and HOCL, Pathak said, adding that HOCL has informed them that one of its hexane producing plants is temporarily closed.

The SOPA has urged the ministry to urgently intervene and advise oil companies to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of hexane.