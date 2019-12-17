SOPA developing industry norms for sustainable soya

India has acquired fourth place in area coverage and fifth in production of soya globally.

Apex industry body — Soyabean Processors’ Association of India (SOPA), along with the Indian Institute of Soyabean Research and Solidaridad, is developing Indian Standards for Sustainable Soya. These standards would provide India’s own sustainability benchmark for sustainable soya production and trade. The standards incorporate practices and measures for sustainable production practices, long-term economic viability, environmental and social responsibility.

Stakeholders representing the government, research institutions, businesses, industry and farmers met recently to discuss the draft standards.

India has acquired fourth place in area coverage and fifth in production of soya globally. However, the average productivity hovers around 1 tonne per hectare since last few decades, SOPA chairman Davish Jain said. “Bridging the yield gap through sustainable crop production practices will enhance domestic availability of edible oils through higher production of soya and enhance the livelihood of farmers. Therefore, the development of “Indian Standards for Sustainable Soya” would enhance the competitiveness of Indian soya industry in global markets,” he said.

“Our efforts towards improving the productivity and sustainability in the supply chain through the Indian Standards for Sustainable soya, would really help in a big way in achieving the goal of inclusive growth and sustainability in the sector. Improving the productivity in mission mode with the target of achieving 2 tonne per hectare would be a game changer in the soy sector,” Jain said. “Indian Standards for Sustainable Soya can be instrumental in transforming the domestic soya sector. The development and implementation of such national sustainability standards for soya, would provide potential opportunity to contribute towards national priorities and commitments while facilitating joint action towards addressing the real issues of productivity enhancement, small holders’ livelihood security and related sustainability challenges”, said DN Pathak, executive director, SOPA.

Transfer of appropriate technologies and sustainable practices with the objectives of increasing soya productivity and improving farm profitability would enhance the income and livelihood of farmers. This would also safeguard the environment and help industries in the marketplace to find qualitative and sustainable supplies” said Girish Matlani, secretary, Sopa.