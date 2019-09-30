Silver futures fall by Rs 418 on weak global cues

In the international market, silver traded lower by 1.03 per cent at USD 17.47 an ounce on COMEX.

Silver prices fell by Rs 418 to Rs 45,099 per kg in futures trade on Monday as investors reduced their positions amid subdued overseas trend.

Silver contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 418, or 0.92 per cent, to Rs 45,099 per kg in a business turnover of 2,961 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The white metal for delivery in March next year fell by Rs 452, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 45,902 per kg in a business turnover of 73 lots.

In the international market, silver traded lower by 1.03 per cent at USD 17.47 an ounce on COMEX.

Marketmen said weak trend in precious metals overseas and trimming of positions by speculators at prevailing levels mainly put pressure on silver futures.