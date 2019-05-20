Shining bright: India’s household gold reserves touches 25k tonne, over 40% of GDP

Households in India may have piled up around 24,000-25,000 tonnes of gold, remaining the world\u2019s largest holders of the precious metal, Somasundaram PR, managing director (India) of the London-headquartered World Gold Council (WGC), has told FE. At Friday\u2019s international price, the value of the holdings (25,000 tonne) would be as much as $1,135 billion, or equivalent of more than 40% of India\u2019s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) in FY19. Factoring in the central bank\u2019s reserves (608.8 tonne) and an import duty of 10%, the domestic value of the gold stocks at most of the known sources in the world\u2019s second-largest consumer will be even higher. Despite subdued demand in recent years, gold holdings have accumulated over the decades, thanks to the traditional penchant for the precious metal. Also read:\u00a0Exit polls, Lok Sabha elections verdict to set market trend this week: Analysts \u201cWe conducted a study two years ago and found the household stocks at around 23,000-24,000 tonne. Now, the stocks may have touched 24,000-25,000 tonne,\u201d Somasundaram said. This reinforces the potential of the government\u2019s gold monetisation scheme, provided it\u2019s made more lucrative and rolled out with better infrastructure, analysts say. However, the gold schemes (monetisation, bonds and sovereign coins) launched in late 2015 haven\u2019t yet generated the desired response. Mop-ups through all these schemes represent just about 2% of the country\u2019s annual consumption. With renewed push, though, the collection can go up. The schemes are part of the broader government effort to curb \u201cnon-essential imports\u201d and contain their impact on both trade and current account deficits that exert pressure on the rupee. Since gold already attracts a 10% basic customs duty, and any move to raise it to discourage imports is fraught with risks of higher smuggling. Indian gold demand rose 5.2% from January to March, against a marginal fall in the previous quarter, but it still trailed a 7% rise globally, showed the latest World Gold Council (WGC) data. The Council now forecasts 2019 Indian demand at 750-850 tonne compared with 760 tonne in 2018. \u201cThe strengthening of the rupee and the fall in local gold prices towards the latter part of the quarter triggered a rise in India\u2019s gold demand by 5% in Q1 of 2019 to 159 tonne,\u201d Somasundaram said. Looking ahead, gold demand will likely improve in the June quarter owing to traditional wedding season buying, the Akshaya Tritiya festival and rising crop prices, he added. In addition, the weather department has forecast a normal monsoon this year, which augurs well for the rural economy and gold, he said. The country\u2019s gold demand was shaken after demonetisation in November 2016, as many customers feared a crackdown on gold holding, considered by many as one of the instruments to park of black money. While gold demand has recovered from a seven-year low of 666 tonne in 2016 to 760 tonne in 2018, it\u2019s still far from as much as 963 tonne in 2010. While the main driver of the Indian demand will continue to be jewellery, consumption of bars and coins is expected to be higher in 2019 than a year earlier.