SEA seeks nod from Centre to directly purchase oilseeds from farmers

Published: March 31, 2020 4:43:53 AM

But, unfortunately, the mandis are not operating as auctions/ large gathering of people causing a challenge to maintain social distancing.

The association has urged the ministry to permit oilseed crushers or processors to buy directly from farmers by relaxing/ exempting APMC rules.

The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has written to the ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare seeking permission for direct buying of oilseeds from farmers.

In a representation to the ministry, Atul Chaturvedi, president of SEA, said that various oilseed crops, including rapeseed/mustard, groundnut and sesame, are ready to be harvested or have been harvested and farmers are eager to sell them. But, unfortunately, the mandis are not operating as auctions/ large gathering of people causing a challenge to maintain social distancing.

The association has urged the ministry to permit oilseed crushers or processors to buy directly from farmers by relaxing/ exempting APMC rules. This will help farmers to market their produce and at the same time the industry will receive raw material viz oilseeds, thus maintaining a supply chain of edible oils to the consumers, he said. This would also help eliminate multiple contacts and help in maintaining social distancing.

