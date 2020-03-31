SEA seeks nod from Centre to directly purchase oilseeds from farmers

The association has urged the ministry to permit oilseed crushers or processors to buy directly from farmers by relaxing/ exempting APMC rules. (Representative image)

The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has written to the ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare seeking permission for direct buying of oilseeds from farmers.

In a representation to the ministry, Atul Chaturvedi, president of SEA, said that various oilseed crops, including rapeseed/mustard, groundnut and sesame, are ready to be harvested or have been harvested and farmers are eager to sell them. But, unfortunately, the mandis are not operating as auctions/ large gathering of people causing a challenge to maintain social distancing.

The association has urged the ministry to permit oilseed crushers or processors to buy directly from farmers by relaxing/ exempting APMC rules. This will help farmers to market their produce and at the same time the industry will receive raw material viz oilseeds, thus maintaining a supply chain of edible oils to the consumers, he said. This would also help eliminate multiple contacts and help in maintaining social distancing.