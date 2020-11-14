Samvat 2077: Gold investment offers dual benefits; acts as a diversifier in long-term period

Gold’s traditional role as a safe-haven asset means it can demonstrate its qualities during times of high risk.

By Rajesh Cheruvu

Samvat 2077 now marks an auspicious occasion for dipping into investment vehicles with the hope of wealth multiplication in the years to ensue. Globally and domestically there has been a slew of events that have shifted the tide of investment decisions back and forth as fickly as a fig. Nevertheless, buying gold in these turbulent yet festive times for us always remains a top priority in most minds of both consumers and investors.

Gold is typically a cyclical asset and taking exposure to it would entail a judgement of where one is within its super-cycles. As an investment plan, one should have by now set up the strategic asset allocation keeping in mind the cash requirements during the years and times to come. Gold would most certainly play a prominent part in the asset class exposures given the uncertain global environment sparking liquidity flows into the safe-haven yellow metal.

Gold’s traditional role as a safe-haven asset means it can demonstrate its qualities during times of high risk. This dynamic is likely to persist, reflecting tenacious political and economic uncertainty, unrelentingly low-interest rates and economic concerns surrounding capital markets. Black Swan events such as the Covid-19 pandemic bring to the fore the importance of building hedges to protect portfolio destruction. That does not mean that one should look at Gold only during periods of irrational fear and risk-off sentiments. Gold’s dual appeal as an investment and a consumer good means it can generate positive returns in good times too. There are four attributes that make gold a valuable strategic asset, by providing investors with: a source of return, low correlation to major asset classes in both expansionary and recessionary periods, a mainstream asset that is as liquid as other financial securities and finally, a history of improved portfolio risk-adjusted returns.

Gold benefits from diverse sources of demand: as an investment, a reserve asset, an adornment and a technology component. It is highly liquid, no one’s liability, carries no credit risk, and is scarce, thus historically preserving its value over time. Perceptions for gold as an asset class for investment have changed substantially over the past two decades. Gold’s unique attributes as a scarce, highly liquid and un-correlated asset highlight that it can act as a genuine diversifier over the long term. Gold provides diversification in a portfolio and is often correlated with the stock market during risk-on periods, while it decouples and becomes inversely correlated during periods of stress. This is unique amongst most hedges in the marketplace, because it ensures investors get the best of both worlds.

Over and above the strategic asset allocation, one should be increasing tactical allocation to Gold as well. During the current festive season, taking exposure to gold should be chosen on the basis of the most cost-efficient manner i.e. tax optimization and least transaction and investment costs. For instance, if an investor desires to trade in gold i.e. without a long-term view, then Gold ETFs are the best bet. On the other hand, from a buy-and-hold investment perspective, sovereign gold bonds offer attractive return potential. Note that physical gold has additional costs of inventory costs, fair and transparent price discovery risk and liquidity constraints.

(The author is Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Validus Wealth. Views are the author’s own.)