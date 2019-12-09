Rs 1 crore for a banana: Two men ate without paying while two paid the bill

Titled ‘Comedian’, the artwork was put for sale on a wall in Art Basel Miami Beach and comes from the stable of an Italian artist. ( Image: Twitter)

An artwork valued $150,000 or about Rs 1.06 crore was ruined when a man ate the artwork consisting of a banana taped to a wall. Titled ‘Comedian’, the artwork was put for sale on a wall in Art Basel Miami Beach and comes from the stable of an Italian artist, who had earlier came up with $6 million worth toilet built-in 18-carat-gold. Two editions of his three artwork pieces have already sold for $120,000. After the incident of the banana being eaten, the gallery had replaced it with other piece but the same was taken down due to safety and security reasons.

“The installation caused several uncontrollable crowd movements and the placement of the work on our booth compromised the safety of the artwork around us, including that of our neighbors,” the gallery said in a statement, various media reports said.

The artist of the banana artwork is known as Maurizio Cattelan and he had bought bananas from a Miami grocery store before taping them to a wall with duct tape, according to CNN. The artwork also came with instructions and the owners can replace the banana since it is a perishable item. The artist has also provided a certificate of authenticity for the art. Bananas are “a symbol of global trade, a double entendre, as well as a classic device for humor,” Emmanuel Perrotin, founder of the gallery had told CNN, adding that Maurizio Cattelan turns everyday objects into “vehicles of both delight and critique.”

Meanwhile, the news has sparked a Twitter trend where users are taping fruits to their walls. In India, several users also took it to Twitter to comment on rising vegetable prices and shared pictures of taped onions as onion prices have been soaring in the country. In several places, the same have breached Rs 200 per kg mark.