Rising cotton prices lead to government selling stock to spinning mills

Cotton Corporation of India is set to sell its present cotton stock bought under Minimum Support Price (MSP), to spinning mills belonging to the MSME category, registered with the Office of Textile Commissioner.

Updated: July 16, 2016 9:01 PM
china Although the cotton stock is enough and is expected to reach 43 lakh bales by the end of september, the Textiles Commissioner said she was asked to keep monitoring the situation closely. (Reuters)

This decision was taken after the government reviewed the situation where rising price of cotton lead to higher input costs for spinning mills.

By mid-July, 75.41 lakh hectare of sowing had taken place whereas average sowing in the same period of last few yeas comes to 78 lakh hectare, official from Department of agriculture told PIB.

Although the cotton stock is enough and is expected to reach 43 lakh bales by the end of september, the Textiles Commissioner said she was asked to keep monitoring the situation closely, PIB reported.

