Record high petrol prices pinching? These cashbacks from mobile wallets, credit cards can ease your burden

Mobile wallets Paytm, Freecharge and Mobikwik, and Standard Chartered Super Value Card are offering attractive cashbacks for fuel spends.

Even as petrol prices continue to soar to fresh record high levels in quick succession, cashbacks & offers from mobile wallets and credit cards can help to ease burden to some extent. Petrol prices remained unchanged from all-time high levels on Wednesday in the major metros. According to latest prices from IOC one litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 80.87 in Delhi, 88.26 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 84.05 in Kolkata, and Rs 82.74 in Chennai, data from IOC app showed. Mobile wallets Paytm, Freecharge and Mobikwik are offering attractive cashbacks for fuel spends.

Paytm offer- Get Rs 7,500 cashback

Digital payments app provider Paytm is offering a cashback of Rs 7,500 when customers pay using the app in petrol pumps. For first transaction at petrol pump, customers will get a flat Rs 50 Cashback on electricity +( Flat Rs 10 Cashback using Paytm Payment Bank only). For 2nd transaction, Paytm is offering Rs 100 cashback on movies. For third, fourth and fifth transactions at the petrol pump, Paytm is providing a cashback of Flat Rs 25 cashback on DTH recharge; Rs 350 cashback on Oyo and Rs 200 on movie booking respectively. After that, for every 10th transaction and every 10th transaction, the wallet is offering a cashback of Rs 1,350. According to the terms and conditions on the company’s website, the offer is valid on a minimum transaction value of Rs 50 on all transactions. “Cashback offer will be applicable only if you participate in the offer. After your first transaction on petrol pump using Paytm, you will get an SMS to participate in Get upto Rs 7500 cashback offer and you can also participate in cashback offer by going into “Cashback offers” section from your profile section,” Paytm said on its website.

MobiKwik

Paying for petrol using Mobikwik could get you 25% ‘SuperCash’, once a month. According to the details available on the website, the maximum supercash is capped at Rs 200. Notably, the offer is valid on a minimum transaction of Rs 50. “Max SuperCash which can be used in a transaction is Rs 250. Offers valid from 1st September 2018 till 31st December 2018,” MobiKwik said on its website. To avail the offer, you will have to scan the QR code at the fuel station and enter the amount to pay. Apart from SuperCash, the company is also offering a 0.75% cashback from petrol purchases.

Freecharge

Freecharge is offering a flat Rs 50 cashback when you pay with Freecharge on HP Petrol Pumps. Minimum transaction amount is Rs.499. The offering is valid between 1st and 30th September. The cashback can be availed only once per user. “The customer shall receive flat Rs 50 cashback, on the transaction value of Rs 499 in the form of Freecharge Gift Instrument within 72 (seventy two) hours from the date of transaction which can be redeemed on the Freecharge website or Freecharge application or any other merchant website wherein Freecharge Balance is acceptable, within 1095 days from the date of the credit and is non-transferable,” said the company’s website.

Standard Chartered Super Value Card

Using this credit card, you can earn 5% cashback on fuel spends across all fuel stations up to a maximum of Rs 200 per month (maximum of Rs 100 per transaction). However, the minimum transaction must be of at least Rs 750, according to the details available on the firm’s website.

Co-branded Cards

A few co-branded cards such as ICICI Bank HPCL Coral American Express Credit Card can also be an option, in case you are looking to save on fuel. The privileges in the card include 3x or 6 payback points per Rs 100 spent on fuel at HPCL pumps. Redeem 2,000 PAYBACK Points for fuel worth ₹500 “Get 2.5% cashback and savings of 1% fuel surcharge on fuel purchases at HPCL pumps,” said the website. The minimum transaction value for availing the cashback is Rs 500.