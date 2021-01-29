  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajasthan govt announces 2 pc cut in VAT on petrol, diesel

By: |
January 29, 2021 12:24 PM

The price of branded or premium petrol price had crossed Rs 100-mark in Sriganganagar town of Rajasthan on January 27.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, 2 pc cut in VAT on petrol, diesel in rajastha, Rajasthan fuel prices, steep hike in petrol prices in Rajasthan , branded petrol price in Rajasthan crosses Rs 100 per litreRetail fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT.

The Rajasthan government has reduced value-added tax (VAT) rate by two per cent on petrol and diesel, giving people the much-needed respite from rising fuel prices. The state finance department late Thursday issued orders, which came into effect from Thursday midnight.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that despite the price of crude oil being at the lowest level for a long time at the international market, inflation is rising as prices of petrol and diesel are hovering at all-time high levels and the common man is facing economic difficulties.

Related News

The price of branded or premium petrol price had crossed Rs 100-mark in Sriganganagar town of Rajasthan on January 27. Retail fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT.

The Chief Minister said in a statement that the government of India is currently charging an excise duty of Rs 32.98 per litre on petrol and Rs 31.83 per litre on diesel, which is excessive.

Gehlot said that the basic excise duty paid by the government of India is part of the divisible pool paid to the states, which has been reduced continuously from Rs 9.48 to Rs 2.98 on petrol and Rs 11.33 to Rs 4.83 on diesel due to which all the states, including Rajasthan are losing huge revenue. He said that the Centre has been continuously increasing the additional excise duty from Rs 8 to Rs 18 per litre on petrol and diesel and special excise duty has been increased from Rs 7 to Rs 12 on petrol and from zero to Rs 9 per litre on diesel.

Due to this policy of the Centre, the states are not getting their benefits. At the same time, people have to bear the brunt of expensive petrol and diesel. He said that following the initiative taken by the state government, the central government should also give relief to common man by reducing central taxes on petrol and diesel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Rajasthan govt announces 2 pc cut in VAT on petrol diesel
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid, price rise impact: Indian gold demand hits 26-year low in 2020, says WGC
2ISMA revises downward sugar output to 30.2 mt for 2020-21
3India’s gold demand down 35 pc to 446.4 tonne in 2020; rebound in 2021 likely