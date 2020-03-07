Rain may affect cumin seed crop

Luckily the rainfall was not heavy, and Friday reported sunny weather.

The unseasonal rain in North Gujarat on Thursday has, to some extent, adversely affected cumin seed crop and farmers are fearing that it would have an impact on the prices as in most cumin cultivation parts, the crop is ready to hit the market. Luckily the rainfall was not heavy, and Friday reported sunny weather in the cumin growing area, said Ashwin Nayak, founder chairman, Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders (FISS), adding that there would be less damage — 2% to 5% adverse impact on the crop in the state.

“Hopefully, there will be no further rain in coming days as arrival of cumin seeds has just started. The crop require adequate sunshine to ingest moisture. Light rainfall would leave some adverse effect on the crop in the way that colour of the cumin seeds may change. It would directly impact on prices,” said Nayak. This season, sowing of cumin has been increased in Gujarat from last season’s 3.47 lakh hector to 4.88 lakh hector.