Rabi cereal output to rise by 4.52% in 2019-20, NBHC Corp estimates

The National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC), which has come out with its first rabi crop estimates for 2019-20, said the total rabi cereals production for 2019-20 is expected to increase by 4.52% to 1,342.3 lakh tonne from 1,284.3 lakh tonne in 2018-19.

Hanish Kumar Sinha, Head — Research & Development, NBHC said the wheat area is expected to increase by 12.03% to 334.4 lakh hectare and its production is expected to improve by 9.01% to 1114 lakh tonne.

The rabi rice acreage is recorded lower by 23.24% at 26.1 lakh hectare against 34 lakh hectare last year and its production is expected to decrease significantly by 27.96% to 103 lakh tonne from 142.9 lakh tonne in last year owing to marginal shift in farmers’ focus to pulses and wheat.

The total coarse cereals production is expected to increase by 4.92% to 125.4 lakh tonne in 2019-20. There is an increase in production of jowar (24.3 lakh tonne), maize (82.8 lakh tonne) and barley (18.3 lakh tonne). The jowar acreage improved significantly by 19.12% while the acreage of maize and barley are expected to show a marginal surge of 6.45% and 6.85%, respectively.

According to Kumar, moong acreage is expected to decline significantly by 26.32% to 5.6 lakh hectare from 7.6 lakh hectare in last year and production is expected to decline by 26.38% to 3.8 lakh tonne from 5.1 lakh tonne last year. Urad acreage is expected to decline by 21.44% to 7.4 lakh hectare from 9.4 lakh hectare last year and production is expected to decrease by 20.17% to 5.6 lakh tonne from 7 lakh tonne last year.

Overall, the pulses acreage is expected to increase by 1.86% to 159.2 lakh hectare from 156.3 lakh hectare last year and the production is expected to decline by 2.47% at 151.7 lakh tonne even as gram acreage and production are likely to increase by 10.14% (106.4 lakh hectare) and 7.90 % (109.3 lakh hectare), respectively.

However, total oilseeds acreage is expected to decline marginally by 0.87% at 79.7 lakh hectare from 80.4 lakh hectare last year and production is expected to decline by 7.39% to 101.7 lakh tonne from 109.8 lakh tonne last year. Mustard acreage is expected to decline by 0.29% to 69.2 lakh hectare and its production is expected to decline by 6.92% to 86.9 lakh tonne from 93.4 lakh tonne last year.

Groundnut and sunflower production is estimated to be lower by 8.87% (11.2 lakh tonne) and 39.24% (0.8 lakh tonne), respectively.