Punjab govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 10 & Rs 5

The Shiromani Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party had been demanding the state government to reduce tax on fuel to provide relief to consumers.
Days after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel, the Congress-led government in Punjab on Sunday lowered the VAT on petrol and diesel making them cheaper by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre in the state.
The new rates will be effective from midnight.
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made the announcement while addressing the media after the cabinet meeting.
“We are reducing petrol rate by Rs 10 per litre and diesel rate by Rs 5 per litre from midnight,” said Channi.
Currently, the petrol and diesel rates in Punjab are Rs 106.20 and Rs 89.83 per litre respectively.
The Shiromani Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party had been demanding the state government to reduce tax on fuel to provide relief to consumers.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.