Pulses export more than doubles in April-July after government removes restrictions to increase shipments

Pulses export from India more than doubled in first four months of this fiscal after the government removed restrictions to increase shipments as it aims to double the country’s agricultural products exports to over $60 billion by 2022.

The export of pulses was 1,24,465 tonne during April-July this year against Rs 58,575 tonne in the year-ago period, up by 112.5%, according to official data.

Pulses export was restricted until November last year, when it was completely made free of all curbs. “All varieties of pulses, including organic pulses, have been made ‘free’ for export without any quantitative ceilings, till further orders,” the director general of foreign trade said in the notification.

“Nearly 70% of the entire quantity shipped last year has been exported only in four months. This shows the potential of increasing the pulses export from the country, provided there is consistency in the policy,” a pulses trader from Mumbai said. Many of the traders who were earlier importing pulses are now exporting the commodities, he added.

India’s total pulses exports were about 1,80,194 tonne, valued at $ 228.32 million (`1,473 crore) in 2017-18.

The decision to allow free export of pulses also helped the country to harvest record 11.23 million tonne chana in 2017-18 crop year (July-June) as the decision was announced during sowing season that begins around mid-October, officials said. Overall pulses production increased 9% to 25.23 million tonne in the last crop year.

Apart from promoting export, the government also in May this year restricted import of urad and moong in both raw and processed forms to check price fall in domestic market. In August last year, it had capped a quantitative limit of 3 lakh tonne per year on import of these two pulses in raw form.