Production of Kesar mangoes likely to be lower this season

By Nayan Dave

Production of Gujarat’s Kesar mango has declined in the current season compared to previous year, and spiralling prices have also led to a sharp fall in exports.

The Kesar variety accounts for nearly 50% of the total mango production of around 700,000 metric tonne (MT) in Gujarat, according to PM Vaghasia, director of horticulture, Gujarat government. “Due to an extended monsoon, Cyclone Tauktae and pest issues, production of Kesar mango in the coastal belt of Saurashtra may remain low. However, in Kutch and South Gujarat, Kesar production will remain normal,” Vaghasia said.

As per an estimate, there are nearly 15 million mango trees in Gujarat, of which 650,000 to 700,000 were felled due to Cyclone Tauktae in May last year. This is likely to result in a 10% production loss in the Kesar variety this year, said an official of the state agriculture department.

Of the three Kesar-growing regions, mangoes grown in and around Gir forest are considered the best for their unique aroma, rich taste, superior pulp quality and colour.

Orchards in the Gir area also had to face a heat wave and pest infestation, said HH Jarsaniya, secretary of the Talala Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC). The APMC is one of the biggest Kesar market yards in the state and is just 10 km from Gir forest.

“Mid-May to the second week of June is considered to be the peak season for the arrival of Kesar mangoes. At Talala yard, we are getting nearly 20,000 boxes (10 kg per box) per day. We are expecting hardly 225,000 to 250,000 boxes by the end of the current season. Last year, the APMC received more than 600,000 boxes,” he said.

According to Jarsaniya, the mango harvest in Saurashtra region will be hardly 40% of that in the previous season.

Batuksinh Jadeja, a Kutch-based farmer and exporter of Kesar mango, said high prices in local markets and increased cargo charges have made exports unviable this season. Right from the flowering season, Kesar mango growers have been facing climate-related challenges, Jadeja said.

Prices of Kesar mangoes are ranging from Rs 500 to as high as Rs 1,500 per 10 kg in APMCs, compared to last year’s Rs 300-Rs 700. At the start of the mango season in April, prices had soared over Rs 2,200 per 10 kg.

In such a situation, Kesar mangoes can’t withstand the competition against other varieties in the international market, a large exporter said, requesting anonymity. “Air freight has also escalated by 300% in the past two years, and hence our company will not be able to export even 100 MT of Kesar mangoes during the current season. We exported as much as 700 MT before the outbreak of Covid-19, against the order of more than 1,000 MT. Since then, there has been a continuous dip in export of Kesar due to some or other reason,” he said.