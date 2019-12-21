Production of Isabgol to increase this season

Though Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhdya Pradesh are the main isabgol growing states in India, but more than 80% of raw psyllium husk is being processed in Gujarat based processing units.

In anticipation of higher prices coupled with favourable weather conditions, isabgol or psyllium husk production is expected to augment by 15-20% in 2019-20 season as compared to previous year.

During 2018-19 season, overall sowing of isabgol in the country was nearly 36,000 hectare, including over 18,000 hectare in Rajasthan, nearly 11,000 hectare in Madhya Pradesh and around 7,300 hectare in Gujarat. Overall production of psyllium husk was almost 18 lakh bags (of 75kg each) during the season.

“This year sowing would be higher compared to previous year in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Perhaps there would be less sowing in Madhya Pradesh due to prolong monsoon. At present sowing season in all three states are in full swing and we are anticipating nearly 20-25% increase in overall sowing area of isabgol,” said Rakesh Patel, secretary of Psyllium Husk Processors’ Association.

