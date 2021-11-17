Price pressure: Edible oil imports raise CAD concerns

If the prices continue to remain elevated, they could pressure India's current account, at a time when high prices of crude petroleum and LNG and rising coal imports are already a cause for concern.

Even as import of vegetable oils — edible oil make up for ~97% of it — remained flat in volume term in the marketing year ended October 31, its value jumped, since global prices skyrocketed.

