  • MORE MARKET STATS

Price pressure: Edible oil imports raise CAD concerns

By: |
Updated: November 17, 2021 7:51 AM

Even as import of vegetable oils — edible oil make up for ~97% of it — remained flat in volume term in the marketing year ended October 31, its value jumped, since global prices skyrocketed.

Edible oilIf the prices continue to remain elevated, they could pressure India's current account, at a time when high prices of crude petroleum and LNG and rising coal imports are already a cause for concern.

Even as import of vegetable oils — edible oil make up for ~97% of it — remained flat in volume term in the marketing year ended October 31, its value jumped, since global prices skyrocketed.

Related News

If the prices continue to remain elevated, they could pressure India’s current account, at a time when high prices of crude petroleum and LNG and rising coal imports are already a cause for concern.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Price pressure Edible oil imports raise CAD concerns
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sugarcane arrears in UP down to Rs 3,895 cr in 2020-21 from Rs 10,667 cr in 2017: Govt
2Gem, jewellery exports up 45.2% at Rs 31,241.09 cr in Oct: GJEPC
3Petrol and diesel price November 16: Rates steady for 12th day straight; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here