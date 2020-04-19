  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM-Aasha scheme: ‘Only fixed number of farmers availing procurement of pulses, oilseeds’

Published: April 19, 2020 1:00:50 AM

In Rajasthan, a maximum of 10 farmers per day are called to each procurement centre and accordingly information is sent to farmers, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

During the lockdown period 97,337.35 tonne of rabi pulses and oilseeds have been procured under the PM-Aasha scheme.

The centre has said that even as procurement of pulses and oilseeds under the PM-Aasha scheme has resumed from April 15, only a fixed number of farmers are being called daily for selling their oilseeds and pulses at minimum support prices (MSPs) to the government agencies.

In Haryana too, limited numbers of farmers are being called everyday to maintain social distancing, it said.

During the lockdown period 97,337.35 tonne of rabi pulses and oilseeds have been procured under the PM-Aasha scheme. “The procurement of pulses and oilseeds at MSP from farmers in rabi 2020-21 marketing season is currently in progress in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

