Pink Bollworm attack: Maharashtra farmers stare at missing 12 lakh bales

According to a survey by director of Cotton Association of India Manish Daga, that the third and fourth pickings by farmers could go into a complete loss.

Maharashtra’s cotton crop is likely to be hit this year, thanks to the Pink Bollworm attack again. From a crop size of 82 lakh bales last season, the crop is likely to reduce to 70 lakh bales if the farmers remove cotton after 2 pickings. According to a survey by director of Cotton Association of India Manish Daga, that the third and fourth pickings by farmers could go into a complete loss. The survey suggests that the pink bollworm attack has been witnessed in the last 15 days this Kharif season and could cause damage to farmers resulting in a sharp drop in this year’s crop.

According to Atul Ganatra, president, CAI, in Khandesh region- one of the major cotton growing belts, the association has identified 3 diseases — Pink bolworm, White Burshi and Thrisp. He said, the plant height is reduced to 3-4 feet with barely 15 flowers per plant. “Due to non-irrigated areas sowing in June end, the plants have become very weak in absence of rains,” he said.