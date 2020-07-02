  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petronet LNG reports Rs 2,698 crore PAT in FY20

Published: July 2, 2020 9:30 AM

The company also reported a PBT of Rs 486 crore in the April-June quarter against Rs 902 crore in the previous quarter.

Petronet LNG, Dahej terminal , Petronet LNG profit, latest news on petronetThe company also achieved its highest-ever quantity of LNG in a financial year, processed at Dahej terminal in FY19-20 at 885 TBT

Petronet LNG reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,698 crore in FY19-20, its highest ever in a financial year.  It had reported a PAT of Rs 2,155 crore in the previous financial year.

