Petronet LNG reports Rs 2,698 crore PAT in FY20

The company also reported a PBT of Rs 486 crore in the April-June quarter against Rs 902 crore in the previous quarter. The company also achieved its highest-ever quantity of LNG in a financial year, processed at Dahej terminal in FY19-20 at 885 TBTU.