Petronet LNG reports Rs 2,698 crore PAT in FY20

Petronet LNG reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,698 crore in FY19-20, its highest ever in a financial year. It had reported a PAT of Rs 2,155 crore in the previous financial year.
The company also reported a PBT of Rs 486 crore in the April-June quarter against Rs 902 crore in the previous quarter. The company also achieved its highest-ever quantity of LNG in a financial year, processed at Dahej terminal in FY19-20 at 885 TBTU.
