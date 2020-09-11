Petroleum products sale in Gujarat lower despite 4 unlockdowns

In the case of diesel, sale of the petroleum commodity nosedived from almost 56 crore litre to as low as 11 crore litre.

Sales of petrol and diesel in Gujarat still remain around 30% lower compared to pre-lockdown level despite the state government’s permission to most of the trades and industries to recommence operations.

Till February 2020, monthly sale of petrol in Gujarat was on an average 18 crore litre which drastically plummeted to less than 3.6 crore litre after the nationwide lockdown came into force, said Arvind Thakker, president of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers Association.

“In the case of diesel, sale of the petroleum commodity nosedived from almost 56 crore litre to as low as 11 crore litre. However, after the un-lockdown process started in a phased manner, offtake of both the petroleum commodities increased. After the completion of August, monthly sales of petrol and diesel remained around 13 crore litre and 35 crore litre,” said Thakker.

It would take another three to four months to achieve pre-lockdown level in Gujarat, he said, adding that trade and industries are gradually opening up in the state but still a large chunk of employees are working from home.

“Industries in Gujarat are functioning at 50-60%. Some of the establishments including cinema halls, clubs, tourism places, pilgrimages and hotels are in the process to recommencing business.

“Even if these places would open, people would remain cautious and wait till the effect of coronavirus weakens,” he said, adding that social and religious functions as well as festivals are being celebrated with utmost simplicity.

People are avoiding travelling on such occasions.

Besides the tourism industry, educational institutions too remain closed.