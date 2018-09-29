Petrol weekly roundup: Petrol prices up 79 paise in Delhi this week; here’s how diesel fared

Petrol price today: Petrol prices on Monday were hiked by 11 paise in Mumbai to Rs 90.08.. (Reuters)

Petrol price today: On Saturday, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) once again raised the petrol and diesel prices. While in New Delhi, petrol today costs Rs 83.40 per litre, up 22 paise, diesel costs Rs 74.63 per litre, up 21 paise. In the business capital Mumbai, petrol is now selling at Rs 90.75 per litre, up 22 paise, diesel costs Rs 79.23 per litre, up 22 paise. Since Monday, the prices of petrol have increased by 79 paise in Delhi. The prices of fuel have increased by more than Rs 5 per litre since middle of August.

In Mumbai, petrol was selling at Rs 89.97 a litre on Sunday. Similarly, in the other three cities Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol was priced at Rs 82.61, Rs 84.44 and Rs 85.87 per litre, respectively.

Petrol prices on Monday were hiked by 11 paise in Mumbai to Rs 90.08. In national capital Delhi, one litre of petrol was seen retailing at Rs 82.72. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 85.99. In Kolkata, one litre of petrol was being sold for Rs 84.54, a hike of 10 paise from previous prices.

On Tuesday, the petrol price surged to Rs 90.22 per litre whereas diesel was at Rs 78.69 per litre, in Mumbai. In Delhi, petrol was sold at Rs 82.86 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.12 per litre. While petrol was sold at Rs 86.13 per litre in Chennai, diesel rates stood at Rs 78.36. Petrol was retailed at Rs 84.68 per litre in Kolkata and diesel stood at Rs 75.97 per litre.

On Wednesday, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol price unchanged after continuously hiking them for last many days.

The fuel prices continued to rise as petrol crossed Rs 83 per litre and diesel touched Rs 74.24 mark in Delhi on Thursday. The fuel prices rose to 14 paise and 12 paise, respectively, IOCL data showed. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased by 13 paise and 12 paise respectively. The petrol was retailed at Rs 90.35 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.82 per litre in the business capital.