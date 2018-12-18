Petrol prices up for fourth time in 6 days; diesel rates also surge; petrol selling for Rs 70.63 in Delhi

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are selling for Rs 72.71 per litre and 66.30 per litre, respectively. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies on Tuesday once again hiked prices of both petrol and diesel prices in the four major cities. While petrol is selling for Rs 70.63 per litre, diesel can be availed for Rs 64.54 per litre in Delhi today. It is the fourth hike in 6 days. In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 76.25 per litre and diesel for Rs 67.55 per litre today.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are selling for Rs 72.71 per litre and 66.30 per litre, respectively. Petrol and diesel are available for Rs 73.29 per litre and Rs 68.14 per litre, respectively in Chennai today.

On October 4, the prices of petrol touched a record high of Rs 84 per litre in the national capital Delhi and Rs 91.34 in Mumbai. On the same day, also surged to a record-high of Rs 75.45 a litre in Delhi and Rs 80.10 in Mumbai. From The petrol prices are down nearly Rs 13.5 a litre from the highs of October 4.

Crude oil prices

Oil prices dropped 1 percent on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session as reports of a big climb in US inventories and forecasts of record shale output stoked worries about oversupply.

Concerns around future oil demand amid weakening global economic growth and doubts over the impact of planned OPEC-led production cuts were also pressuring prices, traders told Reuters.