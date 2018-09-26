Petrol prices today remain unchanged in Mumbai after touching record highs; check fuel rates in other metros

Petrol prices today remain unchanged.

Petrol price today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol price unchanged today after continuously hiking them for last many days. The petrol is retailing at Rs 90.22 per litre (a record high) whereas diesel is at Rs 78.69 per litre, in Mumbai today. The petrol is being sold at Rs 82.86 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.12 per litre in Delhi today. While petrol is being sold at Rs 86.13 per litre in Chennai today, diesel prices stand at Rs 78.36. In Kolkata, Petrol is being retailed at Rs 84.68 per litre in Kolkata and diesel stands at Rs 75.97 per litre.

The petrol prices were hiked by 11 paise per litre and diesel by 5 paise on Tuesday, according to price notification of state-owned oil firms. The revised petrol, diesel rates come into effect from 6 am every day.

The national capital Delhi has the cheapest petrol and diesel rates among all metros and most state capitals due to lower taxes. The highest sales tax or VAT is in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Brent oil edged further away from a four-year high on Wednesday and US crude fell, after the US said it would ensure crude markets are well supplied before sanctions are re-imposed on Iran and as President Donald Trump criticized high prices.

Brent crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $81.44 a barrel by 0041 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent the previous session. Earlier on Tuesday, Brent hit its highest since November 2014 at $82.55 per barrel.