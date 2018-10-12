Petrol price today: Fuel prices continue to rise; check petrol, diesel prices in all metros

Fuel price today: Diesel prices were raised by 27 paise each in New Delhi to Rs 74.64 per litre and in Kolkata to Rs 76.47 per litre.

Petrol price today: Fuel prices continue to soar in all metro cities as petrol was retailing at Rs 82.36 per litre on Friday, an increase of 10 paise from Thursday’s price. While In Mumbai, the petrol prices raised by 8 paise to Rs 87.82 per litre, the fuel was retailing Rs 84.19 in Kolkata, up 10 paise, and Rs 85.61 in Chennai, an increase of 11 paise.

On the other side, diesel prices were raised by 27 paise each in New Delhi to Rs 74.62 per litre and in Kolkata to Rs 76.47 per litre. Also, there is an increase of 29 paise each in Mumbai and Chennai where the fuel today is retailing at Rs 78.22 per litre and Rs 78.90 per litre, respectively.

On Thursday, petrol prices were raised in national capital Delhi to Rs 82.26. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol was retailing at Rs 87.82, implying a hike of 9 paise from Wednesday’s levels. While in Chennai, petrol was being sold at Rs 85.61, in the case of Kolkata, petrol price was retailing at Rs 84.19, data from the IOC website showed.

The Meghalaya cabinet, on Wednesday, cleared a proposal to bring down the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 a litre. The move is expected to cost the state Rs 15 crore annually.

After petrol prices had peaked to a record high of Rs 91.34 in Mumbai, the Narendra Modi-led government announced a cut of Rs 2.5 slash in petrol and diesel prices, which led to many BJP-ruled states across the country following suit. It was a relief for the common man as petrol and diesel prices fell by up to Rs 5 in the major metros following the announcement.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that crude oil prices steadied on Friday after a market rout driven by fall in equity markets across the world, and also on supply concerns that have been overblown. Brent crude futures rose 13 cents to $80.39 a barrel by 0042 GMT, while the contract fell 3.4% on Thursday, after hitting a low of $79.80, its weakest since September 24.