Petrol prices to spur use of CNG vehicles

The agency expects Brent crude to rise ~23% on-year to an average $50-55 per barrel in 2021.

With petrol prices rising due to a steep increase in taxes in the recent past, the adoption of CNG-driven vehicles is set to go up, CRISIL has said. The agency expects Brent crude to rise ~23% on-year to an average $50-55 per barrel in 2021.

While the % increase in domestic gas prices will be similar, the differential between petrol and CNG retail prices will remain wide.