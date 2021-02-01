Petrol prices to spur use of CNG vehicles

With petrol prices rising due to a steep increase in taxes in the recent past, the adoption of CNG-driven vehicles is set to go up, CRISIL has said. The agency expects Brent crude to rise ~23% on-year to an average $50-55 per barrel in 2021.
While the % increase in domestic gas prices will be similar, the differential between petrol and CNG retail prices will remain wide.
