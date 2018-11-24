Petrol prices slashed nearly Rs 9 as of November 24; petrol selling at Rs 77.22 in Kolkata today

The prices of petrol have come down by Rs 8.75 a litre as of November 24 since touching high of Rs 84 in Delhi on October 4. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: The prices of petrol and diesel were cut yet again by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Saturday amid in fall in global crude oil prices. In the national capital Delhi, petrol is being sold for Rs 75.25 per litre while diesel at Rs 70.16 per litre, showed IOCL data. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 80.79 per litre and Rs 73.48 per litre, respectively. The petrol and diesel prices are Rs 77.22 per litre and Rs 72.01 per litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices had reached a peak on October 4 before declining following a cut in excise duty and lowering of sales tax or VAT in several states. Oil retailers are also bearing a Rs 1 loss on every litre of non-branded petrol, diesel sold in India on instructions from the finance ministry.

On Friday, petrol was being sold for Rs 75.57 per litre while diesel at Rs 70.56 per litre in Delhi, showed IOCL data. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 81.10 per litre and Rs 73.91 per litre, respectively.

Checking latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.