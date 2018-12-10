Petrol prices slashed by Rs 24 paise in Delhi today; diesel rates fall below Rs 65 a litre

Petrol, diesel prices were cut on Sunday as well.

Petrol, diesel prices today: Oil marketing companies(OMCs) on Monday once again slashed fuel prices on account of falling global crude oil rates. While petrol is selling for Rs 70.31 per litre, diesel is available at Rs 64.82 per litre in the national capital Delhi today. In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 75.90 per litre and diesel is selling at Rs 67.81 per litre. Petrol and diesel are selling for Rs 72.37 per litre and 66.55 per litre respectively in Kolkata today.

Petrol, diesel prices were cut on Sunday as well. The petrol in the national capital Delhi was retailing at Rs 70.55, down 15 paise per litre. Diesel in Delhi was sold at Rs 65.09 per litre, cheaper by 21 paise. In Mumbai, petrol retailed at Rs 76.13 per litre. Diesel in the city was priced at Rs 68.10 per litre.

Crude oil

Oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains from Friday when producer club OPEC and some non-affiliated producers agreed a supply cut of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January. Despite this, the outlook for next year remains muted on the back of an economic slowdown. International Brent crude oil futures were at $62.21 per barrel at 0218 GMT, up 54 cents, or 0.9 percent, from their last close.

Checking latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.