Petrol prices slashed by 40 paise today; diesel selling at Rs 68.59 per litre in Mumbai

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 9:29 AM

Petrol Prices in Delhi today, Diesel Prices in Delhi today, Petrol and Diesel Prices in Delhi today, Petrol and Diesel Prices in four metro cities, IOC, Crude, BPCL, HPCL, Petroleum ministryIn Kolkata petrol and diesel are selling at Rs 72.97 and Rs 67.28, respectively,today. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: The prices of petrol and diesel were slashed 40 and 43 paise, respectively across the cities by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) Friday as global crude oil prices continue to decline. On Friday, petrol is available at Rs 70.92 per litre and diesel at Rs 65.55 per litre. The petrol is selling at Rs 76.50 per litre and diesel at Rs 68.59 per litre in Mumbai today.

In Kolkata petrol and diesel are selling at Rs 72.97 and Rs 67.28, respectively,today.  While in Chennai, petrol and diesel are selling at Rs 73.57 per litre and 69.19 per litre respectively today.

OPEC meet

Meanwhile, OPEC members are meeting to agree on their response to recent declines in oil prices, with analysts predicting a cut in production of at least 1 million barrels per day. Crude prices began falling in October and continued to plunge last month because of oversupply and fears weaker global economic growth would dampen energy demand.

The price of both benchmark U.S. crude and the standard for internationally traded oil fell 22 percent in November, AP reported.

Checking latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS  “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

