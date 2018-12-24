Petrol prices slashed by 21 paise ahead of Christmas; petrol selling for Rs 69.86 per litre in Delhi today

यदि टैक्स और डीलर के कमिशनों को हटा दिया जाए तो पेट्रोल की कीमत 34 रुपये होगी.

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday slashed petrol and diesel rates by 21 paise and 19 paise, respectively across the country. In the national capital Delhi, petrol is selling at Rs 69.86 per litre and petrol is available for Rs 63.83 per litre. While petrol prices were cut to Rs 75.48 per litre, diesel prices were reduced by to Rs 66.79 per litre in Mumbai today.

On Sunday, Petrol and diesel price witnessed a cut. While petrol price went down 20-21 paise, diesel prices were cut by 18-19 paise in major cities across the country. Petrol in the national capital was retailing at Rs 70.07 per litre down 20 paise from Saturday’s Rs 70.27 per litre. Diesel in Delhi was sold at Rs 64.01 down by 18 paise. In Mumbai, petrol was being sold 20 paise cheaper at Rs 75.69.

Crude oil rates

Oil prices dipped on Monday ahead of the Christmas holiday break, adding to last week’s steep losses on concerns about a global oversupply. International benchmark Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $53.55 a barrel at 0106 GMT. Brent touched $52.79 on Friday, its lowest since September 2017. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $45.51 a barrel. WTI hit its lowest since July 2017 on Friday at $45.13, Reuters reported.