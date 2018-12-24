Petrol prices slashed by 21 paise ahead of Christmas; petrol selling for Rs 69.86 per litre in Delhi today

By: | Published: December 24, 2018 9:28 AM

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday slashed petrol and diesel rates by 21 paise and 19 paise, respectively across the country.

petrol, diesel, petrol price, diesel price, petrol price, real petrol prices, petrol prices without taxयदि टैक्स और डीलर के कमिशनों को हटा दिया जाए तो पेट्रोल की कीमत 34 रुपये होगी.

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday slashed petrol and diesel rates by 21 paise and 19 paise, respectively across the country. In the national capital Delhi, petrol is selling at Rs 69.86 per litre and petrol is available for Rs 63.83 per litre. While petrol prices were cut to Rs 75.48 per litre, diesel prices were reduced by to Rs 66.79 per litre in Mumbai today.

On Sunday, Petrol and diesel price witnessed a cut. While petrol price went down 20-21 paise, diesel prices were cut by 18-19 paise in major cities across the country. Petrol in the national capital was retailing at Rs 70.07 per litre down 20 paise from Saturday’s Rs 70.27 per litre. Diesel in Delhi was sold at Rs 64.01 down by 18 paise. In Mumbai, petrol was being sold 20 paise cheaper at Rs 75.69.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty may open mildly higher; Infosys, Indigo, Bandhan Bank in focus

Crude oil rates

Oil prices dipped on Monday ahead of the Christmas holiday break, adding to last week’s steep losses on concerns about a global oversupply. International benchmark Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $53.55 a barrel at 0106 GMT. Brent touched $52.79 on Friday, its lowest since September 2017. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $45.51 a barrel. WTI hit its lowest since July 2017 on Friday at $45.13, Reuters reported.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Petrol Price
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Petrol prices slashed by 21 paise ahead of Christmas; petrol selling for Rs 69.86 per litre in Delhi today
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition