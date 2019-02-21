Petrol prices rise by 15 paise per litre today; check today’s fuel rates in 4 metros

Petrol and diesel can be availed in Kolkata for Rs 73.25 per litre and Rs 68.13 per litre, respectively.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday increased petrol prices by 14 to 15 paise and diesel prices by 16 to 18 paise across the four major cities. While petrol is selling at Rs 71.15 per litre, diesel can be availed at Rs 66.33 per litre in the national capital today. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are selling for Rs 76.79 per litre and 69.47 per litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel can be availed in Kolkata for Rs 73.25 per litre and Rs 68.13 per litre, respectively. Similarly, petrol is available for Rs 73.87 per litre and Rs 70.09 per litre in Chennai today. Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday.

According to the the daily dynamic pricing regime, the retail prices of petrol and diesel depend on global crude prices on a 15-day average, and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate.

Meanwhile, oil prices hovered close to 2019 highs on Thursday, bolstered by OPEC-led supply cuts and US sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, but were prevented from rising further by slowing growth in the global economy.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $57.33 per barrel at 0256 GMT, 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, above their last settlement, but below their 2019 high of $57.55 reached the previous day.

International Brent crude futures were at $67.14 per barrel, 6 cents above their last close and not far off their 2019 peak, hit the day before, of $67.38 per barrel.