Petrol prices remain unchanged for 3rd straight day in Delhi; check rates in other metros

The petrol prices were kept unchanged for the third consecutive day on Friday by the oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Petrol prices today: The petrol prices were kept unchanged for the third consecutive day on Friday by the oil marketing companies (OMCs). Price were slashed by 7 pasie last time on Tuesday.In Delhi, one litre of petrol retailed at Rs 76.23 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol prices stand at Rs 83.68 per litre. Petrol prices in Kolkata and Chennai are at Rs. 79.10 per litre and Rs. 79.18 per litre respectively. Fuel prices, which surged to record highs on May 29, have been cut mostly in last 50-55 days as international crude oil prices slumped due to various geopolitical factors.

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped on Friday in quiet trading after three days of gains, but took support from Saudi Arabia halting crude transport through a key shipping lane, falling US inventories and easing trade tensions between Washington and Europe.

Brent futures were down 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $74.32 a barrel by 0236 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent on Thursday, Reuters reported. US West Texas Intermediate futures were 7 cents lower, at $69.54, after posting a nearly 0.5-percent gain the previous session, Reuters report said.

Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, noted trading volumes were about a quarter of the daily average with very little news to drive the market. “We are looking forward to the inventory numbers next week,” Reuters reported citing him.

US President Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, struck a surprise deal on Wednesday that ended the risk of an immediate trade war between the two powers.