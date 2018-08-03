Petrol prices raised by 7 paise in Delhi today; this is how much one litre of diesel costs

The petrol price were raised by 7 paise in the national capital today by the oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Petrol, diesel prices today: The petrol price were raised by 7 paise in the national capital today by the oil marketing companies (OMCs). One litre of petrol costs Rs 76.50 in Delhi today and one litre of diesel costs Rs 68.02. In Mumbai, petrol price was hiked to Rs 83.94 and diesel price is at Rs 72.21. In Kolkata and Chennai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 79.42 and Rs 79.42 respectively. The prices of diesel in these two cities stand at Rs 70.80 and 71.84 respectively today. Petrol prices were hiked by 12 paise in Delhi to Rs 76.43 on Thursday. One litre of petrol was retailed at Rs 76.43 in Delhi as compared to Rs 76.31 yesterday, implying a hike of 12 paise. In Mumbai, petrol price was hiked by 11 paise to Rs 83.87. Petrol prices in Kolkata and Chennai were at Rs 79.33 per litre and Rs. 79.41 per litre yesterday.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged lower on Friday after strong gains the previous day, easing on persistent supply concerns as Russia increased production in July and Saudi Arabia cut the price of crude for its Asian customers, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures were down 17 cents, or 0.2 percent at $73.28 a barrel by 0232 GMT, after rising 1.5 percent on Thursday, Reuters said.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was off by 2 cents at $68.94, after gaining nearly 2 percent in the previous session. WTI is heading for a roughly flat week after four weekly falls, while Brent is on track to post a fourth week of declines in five, heading for a drop of 1.4 percent.