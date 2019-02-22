Petrol prices hiked to Rs 71.29 in Delhi; check latest price for metros

In case of Mumbai, one litre of petrol can be purchased for Rs 76.93 up from Rs 76.79 per litre, implying a 14 paise hike.

Oil marketing companies hiked the price of petrol by 14-15 paise and that of diesel by 16-18 paise a litre the major metros on Friday. In Delhi, petrol prices were hiked by 14 paise to Rs 71.29 a litre as against Rs 71.15 yesterday. One litre of diesel can be purchased for Rs 66.48 in the national capital. In case of Mumbai, one litre of petrol can be purchased for Rs 76.93 up from Rs 76.79 per litre, implying a 14 paise hike.

The diesel cost has been raised to 69.63 in the financial capital. In Kolkata, one litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 73.39, while diesel can be bought for Rs 68.27. In Chennai petrol prices have been hiked to Rs 74.02, while consumers will now have to pay Rs 70.25 in Chennai. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Friday after the United States reported its crude output hit a record 12 million barrels per day (bpd), undermining efforts by Middle East-dominated producer club OPEC to withhold supply and tighten global markets. International Brent crude futures were at $66.87 per barrel at 0326 GMT, down 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.84 per barrel, down 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last settlement, Reuters reported.