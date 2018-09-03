Petrol prices hiked to fresh record high in Mumbai to Rs 86.56, check revised rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai

Petrol is retailing at Rs 86.56 in Mumbai, implying a hike of 31 paise from yesterday’s levels.

Petrol prices were hiked to fresh record high levels on Monday in Mumbai. Petrol is retailing at Rs 86.56 in Mumbai, implying a hike of 31 paise from yesterday’s levels. In Delhi, petrol is selling at a price of Rs. 79.15, a fresh high in the capital too. Petrol is priced at Rs. 82.60 for one litre in Kolkata and Rs. 82.26 per litre in Chennai, data from IOC app showed. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am on September 3rd. Notably, this is the ninth consecutive day of petrol and diesel hike by the oil marketing companies. Diesel prices too touched a fresh high and were increased by 42 paise at Rs 75.54/litre in Mumbai.

The clamour over rising oil prices assumed focus recently, as the Congress accused the Narendra Modi-led government of selling petrol and diesel to other nations at far cheaper rates than to Indian citizens and alleged the people, who were suffering due to the all-time high prices, would give it a befitting reply in elections for this “betrayal,” PTI reported. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed the common man was suffering due to spiralling prices of such products and the government had “looted” the country of over Rs 11 lakh crore due to levy of “monstrous taxes”.

“The Modi government is selling cheap petrol and diesel to foreign countries, as Indians suffer due to the all-time high prices. The monstrous taxes being levied by the government have resulted in the skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices. The Modi government has already profited by over Rs 11 lakh crore from draconian taxes on fuel,” the agency reported Surjewala as saying.

Oil prices fell on Monday amid rising supply from OPEC and the United States, outweighing concerns that falling Iranian output will tighten markets once U.S. sanctions bite from November. International Brent crude oil futures were at $77.43 per barrel at 0222 GMT, down 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.62 per barrel, down 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement, Reuters reported.