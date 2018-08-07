Petrol prices hiked for sixth day in a row; check latest rates in metros

In Chennai, one litre of petrol retailed at Rs 80.07, data sourced from IOC app showed.

Petrol prices were hike for the sixth straight day on Tuesday across the four metros. In Delhi, one litre of petrol retailed at Rs 77.06, implying a hike of 9 paise from yesterday. In Mumbai, petrol price was seen at Rs 84.50, a hike of 9 paise. In Kolkata petrol prices stood at Rs 80 a hike of 11 paise. In Chennai, petrol prices retailed at Rs 80.07, data sourced from IOC app showed. Yesterday, the oil-marketing companies hiked the petrol and diesel prices. According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)’s website, on Monday, a litre of petrol was being sold in New Delhi for Rs 76.97, in Kolkata for Rs 79.89, in Mumbai for Rs 84.41, and in Chennai for Rs 79.96.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday ahead of the introduction of U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran. Spot Brent crude oil futures were at $73.88 per barrel at 0241 GMT on Tuesday, up 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close, Reuters reported.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1 cent at $69.02 barrel. U.S. sanctions against Iran, which shipped out almost 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in July, are set to begin at 12:01 a.m. U.S. Eastern time (0401 GMT) on Tuesday. “The U.S. seems hell-bent on regime change in Iran,” Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader told the agency.