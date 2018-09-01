Petrol prices hiked again, breach Rs 86 mark in Mumbai; check revised rates in major metros

Petrol prices were hiked across the four major metros on Saturday. In Delhi, petrol is selling at a price of Rs. 78.68 per litre, implying a hike of 16 paise.

Petrol prices were hiked across the four major metros on Saturday. In Delhi, petrol is selling at a price of Rs. 78.68 per litre, implying a hike of 16 paise. In Mumbai, fuel price breached the Rs 86 mark, and was seen retailing at Rs 86.06 per litre. Petrol is priced at Rs. 81.60 for one litre in Kolkata and Rs. 81.77 per litre in Chennai, data from IOC app showed. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am on September 1st. Notably, this is the seventh consecutive day of petrol and diesel hike by the oil marketing companies.

The clamour over rising oil prices assumed focus as the Congress accused the Narendra Modi-led government of selling petrol and diesel to other nations at far cheaper rates than to Indian citizens and alleged the people, who were suffering due to the all-time high prices, would give it a befitting reply in elections for this “betrayal,” PTI reported. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed the common man was suffering due to spiralling prices of such products and the government had “looted” the country of over Rs 11 lakh crore due to levy of “monstrous taxes”.

“The Modi government is selling cheap petrol and diesel to foreign countries, as Indians suffer due to the all-time high prices. The monstrous taxes being levied by the government have resulted in the skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices. The Modi government has already profited by over Rs 11 lakh crore from draconian taxes on fuel,” the agency reported Surjewala as saying.

The attack came in after diesel prices hit a fresh record high of Rs 70.21/litre after witnessing an increase of Rs 0.28 per litre in New Delhi on Friday. Prices increase Rs 0.30/litre in Mumbai, taking the price to Rs 74.54, as per yesterday’s prices.