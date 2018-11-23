Petrol prices down by over Rs 8 per litre as of November 23; petrol selling at Rs 78.46 in Chennai today

In the national capital Delhi, petrol is being sold for Rs 75.57 per litre while diesel at Rs 70.56 per litre, IOCL data showed. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: The prices of petrol and diesel were once again slashed by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday amid in fall in global crude oil prices. In the national capital Delhi, petrol is being sold for Rs 75.57 per litre while diesel at Rs 70.56 per litre, IOCL data showed. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 81.10 per litre and Rs 73.91 per litre, respectively.

The petrol is available for Rs 77.53 per litre in Kolkata while the price of diesel is Rs 72.41 per litre. In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 78.46 per litre and Rs 74.55 per litre, respectively. The prices of petrol have come down by Rs 8.43 a litre as of November 23 since touching high of Rs 84 in Delhi on October 4.

On Thursday, in case of Delhi, petrol was retailing at Rs 75.97. In financial capital Mumbai, oil marketing companies reduced petrol prices to Rs 81.50. In Kolkata, petrol was retailing at Rs 77.93. The prices were sourced from IOC website.

Checking latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

Crude oil

Oil markets remained weak on Friday, pressured by concerns that producers are churning out more oil than the world needs amid a bleak economic outlook. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were at $54.07 per barrel at 0204 GMT, down 56 cents, or 1 percent, below their last settlement, Reuters said.