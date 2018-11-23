Petrol prices down by over Rs 8 per litre as of November 23; petrol selling at Rs 78.46 in Chennai today

By: | Updated: November 23, 2018 9:13 AM

Petrol, diesel prices today: The prices of petrol and diesel were once again slashed by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday amid in fall in global crude oil prices.

Petrol Prices in Delhi today, Diesel Prices in Delhi today, Petrol and Diesel Prices in Delhi today, Petrol and Diesel Prices in four metro cities, IOC, Crude, BPCL, HPCL, Petroleum ministryIn the national capital Delhi, petrol is being sold for Rs 75.57 per litre while diesel at Rs 70.56 per litre, IOCL data showed. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: The prices of petrol and diesel were once again slashed by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday amid in fall in global crude oil prices. In the national capital Delhi, petrol is being sold for Rs 75.57 per litre while diesel at Rs 70.56 per litre, IOCL data showed. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 81.10 per litre and Rs 73.91 per litre, respectively.

The petrol is available for Rs 77.53 per litre in Kolkata while the price of diesel is Rs 72.41 per litre. In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 78.46 per litre and Rs 74.55 per litre, respectively. The prices of petrol have come down by Rs 8.43 a litre as of November 23 since touching high of Rs 84 in Delhi on October 4.

On Thursday, in case of Delhi, petrol was retailing at Rs 75.97. In financial capital Mumbai, oil marketing companies reduced petrol prices to Rs 81.50. In Kolkata, petrol was retailing at Rs 77.93. The prices were sourced from IOC website.

Also read: Good news for Modi govt: Non-food credit growth rises to near five-year high of 15.11%

Checking latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS  “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

Crude oil

Oil markets remained weak on Friday, pressured by concerns that producers are churning out more oil than the world needs amid a bleak economic outlook. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were at $54.07 per barrel at 0204 GMT, down 56 cents, or 1 percent, below their last settlement, Reuters said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Petrol Price
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Petrol prices down by over Rs 8 per litre as of November 23; petrol selling at Rs 78.46 in Chennai today
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition