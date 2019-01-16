Petrol prices cut marginally, diesel prices hiked for seventh consecutive day; check latest rates

Petrol price today: In Mumbai too, petrol prices saw a decline of 8 paise to Rs. 75.97 per litre and price of diesel is retailed at Rs 67.62 per litre, an increase of 13 paise. (Reuters)

Petrol price today: After raising prices for six straight days, oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced petrol prices marginally on Wednesday. However, diesel prices were raised for the seventh consecutive day. In the national capital Delhi, petrol is retailing at Rs 70.33 per litre, down paise from yesterday’s price, while diesel in the city is 12 paise costlier being sold at Rs 64.59 per litre.

In Mumbai too, petrol prices saw a decline of 8 paise to Rs. 75.97 per litre and price of diesel is retailed at Rs 67.62 per litre, an increase of 13 paise, according to data available with the Indian Oil Corporation website.

In Kolkata, petrol can be availed at Rs 72.44 per litre, while diesel at Rs 66.36 per litre. In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 73 per litre and Rs 68.22 per litre, respectively. In Noida, petrol and diesel can be availed at Rs 70.23 per litre and Rs 63.94 per litre, respectively. In Gurugram, petrol is retailing at Rs 71.26 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 64.55 per litre.

As per the country’s dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.

Crude oil prices

Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday after gaining over 3% in the previous session, pressured by concerns over the outlook for the global economy. While US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.82 per barrel at 0024 GMT, down 29 cents, or 0.5%, from their last settlement. International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade, Reuters reported.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 9