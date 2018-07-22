Petrol prices cut for 3rd day in a row; check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

The oil marketing companies on Sunday cut petrol rates by 10 paise in the national capital. (Image: Reuters)

The oil marketing companies on Sunday cut petrol rates by 10 paise in the national capital. The petrol is available at Rs 76.37 per litre in Delhi today. The prices in Mumbai are Rs 83.82 a litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, the prices are Rs 79.33 a litre, and Rs 79.20 a litre respectively. Meanwhile, petrol prices and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each on Saturday. Petrol prices on Friday were cut by 16 paise. Fuel prices, which surged to record highs on May 29, have been cut mostly in last 50 days as international crude oil prices slumped due to various geopolitical factors.

The petrol price in Delhi yesterday were Rs 76.47 a litre and diesel price were Rs 68.08 a litre. The prices in Mumbai were Rs 83.91 a litre and Rs 72.28 a litre for petrol and diesel respectively. In Chennai and Kolkata, the prices were Rs 79.43 a litre and Rs 71.90 a litre, and Rs 79.27a litre and 70.71 litre respectively. The fuel prices are applicable from 6 AM on July 21.

Even as fuel prices have been cut for almost two months now in the range of 1 paisa-45 paise, the issue of high price continues to be criticised. On Friday, during the no-confidence motion against the ruling party under the leadership of Narendra Modi, high fuel prices were used to criticise the government.

The government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel when international oil prices started to fall in 2014 which, it said, was used for infrastructural development.