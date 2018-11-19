Petrol prices cut by Rs 7.48 per litre in one month; petrol selling at Rs 75.05 in Kolkata today

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 9:09 AM

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to cut prices of petrol and diesel on reduction on rates of the crude oil globally.

Petrol price down by Rs 7.29 per litre in one month; rates back at mid-August levels

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to cut prices of petrol and diesel on reduction on rates of the crude oil globally. The petrol was selling at Rs 76.52 per litre in Delhi down from Rs 76.71 from a day earlier. The diesel prices were at Rs 71.39 in the national capital, a cut of 17 paise from Sunday. In Mumbai, the petrol was at Rs 82.04 per litre while diesel was at Rs 74.79.

In Chennai petrol and diesel are available at Rs 76.52 per litre and Rs 71.39 per litre, respectively. The rates of petrol in Kolkata are Rs 75.05 per litre and rates of diesel are Rs 69.73  per litre today.

Also read: BSE to manage Sensex in-house: Plans to snap ties with S&P Dow Jones, develop own indices

On Sunday, the petrol prices were cut by 20 paise a litre and diesel by 18 paise, the 29th straight daily reduction in rates eroding the massive price hike in petrol witnessed in two months since mid-August. The fuel rates are on a downward trajectory since October 18.

Checking latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS  “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

Crude oil prices

The oil prices surged nearly 1 percent on Monday as traders expected top exporter Saudi Arabia to push producer club OPEC to cut supply towards year-end. Despite that, market sentiment remains weak on signs of a demand slowdown amid deep trade disputes between the world’s two biggest economies, the United States and China. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $67.29 per barrel at 0259 GMT, up 53 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last close, Reuters reported. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were up 71 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $57.17 per barrel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Petrol Price
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Petrol prices cut by Rs 7.48 per litre in one month; petrol selling at Rs 75.05 in Kolkata today
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition