Petrol prices continue to rise on Tuesday; check revised rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol price today: Fuel prices continued to rise on Tuesday as well with petrol is retailing at Rs 91.20 per litre in Mumbai, implying a hike of 12 paise from Rs 91.08 on Monday. While petrol was priced at Rs 83.85 for a litre in Delhi, prices of petrol were Rs 85.65 per litre and Rs 87.18 a litre in Chennai, as per the data by IOC app.

Diesel on the other side can be purchased at Rs 75.25 per litre in Delhi, up from Rs 75.09 per litre on Monday, clocking an increase of 16 paise. In Mumbai, diesel was priced at Rs 79.89, up from yesterday’s prices of Rs 79.72 per litre. Besides, in Kolkata diesel was retailing at Rs 77.10 per litre and in Chennai it was reported at Rs 79.57 per litre on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, petrol prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai on Monday were reported at RS 91.08, Rs 83.49, Rs 85.53 and Rs 87.7 per litre, respectively.

Oil markets on the other side were firm on Tuesday with Brent crude oil prices nearing a four-year high, ahead of US sanction on Iran, which is set to be kicked in next month. International benchmark Brent has risen by about 20% from the most recent lows in August. Brent crude oil futures rose 4 cents at $85.02 per barrel at 0255 GMT, from their previous close, and inching closer to $85.45 peak reached in the last session, which is the highest since November 2014.