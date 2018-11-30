Petrol prices at 8-month low level; petrol selling for Rs 78.43 per litre in Mumbai today

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 9:19 AM

Petrol, diesel prices today: Continuing the price cuts during the last 41 days, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) slashed fuel prices as petrol reached at an 8-month low mark (since April) across the country.

The oil glut between 2014 and late 2016 created a huge oil windfall for India, which benefited the Narendra Modi government in terms of fuel tax.The oil glut between 2014 and late 2016 created a huge oil windfall for India, which benefited the Narendra Modi government in terms of fuel tax.

Petrol, diesel prices today: Continuing the price cuts during the last 41 days, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) slashed fuel prices as petrol reached at an 8-month low mark (since April) across the country. Petrol is now selling below the 74-mark for the first time in the last 240 days. A litre of petrol costs Rs 72.87 per litre and a litre of diesel is available for Rs 67.72 per litre in the national capital Delhi today. While petrol is selling for Rs 78.43 per litre, diesel can be availed for Rs 70.89 per litre in Mumbai today.

In Kolkata, petrol is selling for Rs 74.88  per litre and diesel is available for Rs 69.57 per litre. Petrol and diesel are selling at Rs 75.62  and Rs 71.52 per litre, respectively in Chennai today.

The petrol and diesel rates are on a constant decline since October 18. Now, all the price hike on petrol and diesel in two months beginning August 16 has been wiped off.

Petrol price had hit a record high of Rs 84 per litre in Delhi and Rs 91.34 in Mumbai on October 4. Diesel on the same day of the month had surged to an all-time high of Rs 75.45 a litre in Delhi and Rs 80.10 in Mumbai.

Checking latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS  “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

