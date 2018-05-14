Petrol price up after 19-day gap as Karnataka election ends; check latest rates

On Monday, the petrol was selling in Delhi at Rs 74.80 per litre. (Image: Reuters)

Just after Karnataka polls were concluded, oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday hiked petrol and diesel prices. This hike in fuel rates comes after a gap of 19 days as petrol price was hiked by 17 paise, and diesel by 23 paise for the first time since April 24. In Delhi, the petrol prices were recorded at a fresh high in four years and eight months. In a new all-time high, the diesel prices scaled Rs 66-mark for the first time. According to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website, petrol prices saw a rise of 17 paise per litre in Delhi, 18 paise per litre in Kolkata, 17 paise per litre in Mumbai and 18 paise per litre in Chennai. Diesel prices were hiked by 21 paise per litre in Delhi, 5 paise per litre in Kolkata, 23 paise per litre in Mumbai and 23 paise per litre in Chennai, according to the company website.

On Monday, the petrol was selling at Rs 74.80 per litre in Delhi, Rs 77.50 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 82.65 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 77.61 per litre in Chennai. Diesel prices were at Rs 66.14 per litre, Rs. 68.68 per litre, Rs 70.43 per litre and Rs 69.79 per litre respectively, according to the Indian Oil website.

The Karnataka assembly elections took place on May 12.

The crude prices globally are near 2014 highs and have risen substantially over the last few months. Up till now, prices of petrol were hiked by Rs 4.83 per litre in Delhi, Rs 4.78 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 4.78 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 5.08 per litre in Chennai. Diesel prices were increased by Rs 6.5 per litre, Rs 6.38 per litre, Rs 7.16 per litre and Rs 6.96 per litre respectively.