Petrol price touches new 2018 low in Delhi – Check rates of Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai too here

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 8:34 PM

Petrol price in Delhi fell further on Tuesday to touch a new 2018 low of Rs 69.79 per litre.

petrol price, petrol price in delhi, petrol price in mumbai, petrol price in kolkata, petrol price in chennai, indian oil corpThe decline in domestic fuel prices comes amid the recent fall in global crude oil prices.

Petrol price in Delhi fell further on Tuesday to touch a new 2018 low of Rs 69.79 per litre. On Monday, petrol was sold at Rs 69.86 a litre in the national capital, data on the Indian Oil Corp’ website showed. Similarly, in the southern metropolitan city of Chennai too, petrol price declined to a fresh low level — Rs 72.41 — down from selling price of Rs 72.48 on Monday.

In Kolkata and Mumbai, petrol prices which had already hit their respective lowest levels of 2018 earlier in the month declined further on Tuesday to Rs 71.89 and Rs 75.41 against the previous price of Rs 71.96 and Rs 75.48 per litre. The decline in domestic fuel prices comes amid the recent fall in global crude oil prices.

As per the country’s dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.

However, cost of diesel remained stagnant in the four metro cities. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, diesel was prices were maintained at Rs 63.83, Rs 65.59, Rs 66.79 and Rs 67.38 respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Petrol price touches new 2018 low in Delhi – Check rates of Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai too here
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition