Petrol price today reaches Rs 84 in Delhi, diesel crosses Rs 80 mark in Mumbai; rupee hits record low

Petrol price today: On Thursday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised petrol and diesel prices by 23 paise adding more pain to the common man. The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi today are Rs 84 per litre (increase by Rs 0.15) amd Rs 75.45 per litre (increase by Rs 0.20), respectively. The petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 91.34 litre (increase by Rs 0.14) and Rs 80.10 (increase by Rs 0.21), respectively. The petrol is already being retailed at more than Rs 92 per litre in several districts of Maharashtra as well as Bihar.

In Chennai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 87.34 per litre, up 16 paise and diesel at Rs 79.80 per litre, up 23 paise. In Kolkata, the petrol is being sold at Rs 85.80 per litre, up 15 paise and diesel at Rs 77.30 per litre, up 20 paise, today.

Meanwhile, the retail fuel prices across the country remained unchanged on Wednesday, after scaling new highs on Tuesday. The price of petrol in the national capital remained unchanged at Rs 83.85 per litre on Wednesday and price of diesel also remained unchanged at Rs 75.25 per litre, the highest recorded price in New Delhi yesterday.

The oil prices on Thursday fell from four-year highs reached the previous session, pressured by rising US inventories and after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise crude output. Brent crude oil futures were trading at $85.85 per barrel at 0104 GMT, down 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close. Brent on Wednesday hit a four-year high of $86.74 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $76.11 a barrel.