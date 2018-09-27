Petrol price today reaches Rs 83 per litre in Delhi; diesel price also hiked by OMCs; check fuel rates

Petrol price today: The fuel prices continue to rise as petrol crossed Rs 83 per litre. (Reuters)

Petrol price today: The fuel prices continue to rise as petrol crossed Rs 83 per litre and diesel touched Rs 74.24 mark in Delhi on Thursday. The fuel prices rose to 14 paise and 12 paise, respectively, IOCL data showed. Today, in Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased by 13 paise and 12 paise respectively. The petrol is being retailed at Rs 90.35 per litre and diesel was at Rs 78.82 per litre in the business capital today.

Yesterday, the petrol was retailed at Rs 90.22 per litre (a record high) whereas diesel at Rs 78.69 per litre in Mumbai. The petrol was sold at Rs 82.86 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.12 per litre in Delhi on Wednesday. While petrol was sold at Rs 86.13 per litre in Chennai yesterday, diesel prices stood at Rs 78.36. In Kolkata, Petrol was retailed at Rs 84.68 per litre in Kolkata and diesel stood at Rs 75.97 per litre.

Meanwhile, Oil prices rose by 1 percent on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of tighter markets due to U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran, which are set to be implemented in November. Front-month Brent crude futures were at $82.17 per barrel at 0133 GMT, up by 83 cents, or 1 percent from their last close, just off Tuesday’s four-year highs. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $72.41 a barrel, up 84 cents, or 1.2 percent from their last settlement.