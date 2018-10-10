Petrol price today: Petrol prices unchanged in major metros today; check latest rates here

Last week, after petrol prices had peaked to a record high of Rs 91.34 in Mumbai, the Narendra Modi-led government announced a cut of Rs 2.5 slash in petrol prices.

Petrol price today: Petrol prices in the major metros remained unchanged on Wednesday. Just two days after the government provided relief, petrol prices have soared to Rs 87.73 in Mumbai. Petrol prices were hiked by 23 paise in national capital Delhi to Rs 82.26, and remain at the same level today. In Chennai, one litre of petrol is selling for Rs 85.50. In case of Kolkata, one litre of petrol can be purchased for Rs 84.09, data from IOC website showed.

Meanwhile, the opposition has accused the Narendra Modi-led government of cheating the people of the country during this festive season. “The Modi government is continuously looting the public on petrol and diesel. Looting people’s pockets is the primary duty of the BJP. In the last three days, prices of petrol have risen by 53 paisa and diesel by 87 paisa in Delhi. The loot of Modi government is continuing unabated during the festivals,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after the IMF lowered its global growth forecasts but prices were supported as Hurricane Michael churned towards Florida, causing the shutdown of nearly 40% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output, Reuters reported. Brent crude futures were down 2 cents at $84.98 a barrel by 0049 GMT, after a 1.3 percent gain on Tuesday, said the report.