Petrol price today: Petrol price touches new low in 2018; selling at Rs 69.74 per litre in Delhi

The diesel price in Delhi also reduced to Rs 63.76 per litre and to Rs 66.72 per litre in Mumbai, down by 7 paise each from Wednesday’s price

Petrol price today: Fuel price across major cities saw another cut on Thursday, with petrol is now being retailed at Rs 69.74 per litre in the national capital Delhi and Rs 75.36 per litre in Mumbai, a reduction of 5 paise from yesterday’s price. Petrol is retailing at Rs 71.84 per litre and Rs 72.36 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel price in Delhi also reduced to Rs 63.76 per litre and to Rs 66.72 per litre in Mumbai, down by 7 paise each from Wednesday’s price, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data. On the other hand, diesel in Kolkata can be availed today at Rs 65.51 per litre and Rs 67.31 per litre in Chennai, a cut of 8 paise each in both the cities.

ALSO READ: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex rallies 392 points, Nifty above 10,800; VEDL, Sun Pharma zoom 1.5%

On Wednesday, the petrol was retailing at Rs 69.79 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.41 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel price in Delhi was cut to Rs 63.83 per litre and its Mumbai price was Rs 66.79 per litre.

As per India’s dynamic pricing mechanism, domestic fuel prices are determined by the global fuel prices on a 15-day average and also the value of the rupee.

Meanwhile, the domestic stock markets– Sensex and Nifty– opened higher tracking positive global cues, after Asian markets rallied following the major gains seen on the Wall Street yesterday. Sensex zoomed 392 points in the opening trade to 36,041.24, while the Nifty 50 was trading above the 10.800-level. Sun Pharma, VEDL shares gained more than 1.5% each.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.