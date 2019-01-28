Petrol price today: Petrol prices remain stable for sixth straight day; check latest rates in major cities

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 9:07 AM

Petrol price today: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by more than Rs 2 per litre each in the month of January.

petrol, diesel, cheaper crude, cheaper fuel, पेट्रोल और डीजल, सस्ते क्रूड का फायदा, Oil Companies no plans to recoup lossesPetrol price today: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are the cheapest among all metro cities.

Petrol price today: Petrol prices were kept unchanged for the sixth consecutive day on Monday across all major cities in the country while there is a marginal hike in diesel prices. While petrol is retailing at Rs 71.27 per litre in Delhi, diesel can be availed at Rs 66 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates are retailing at Rs 76.90 per litre and Rs 69.11 per litre, respectively.

In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 73.36 per litre and Rs 73.99 per litre, respectively. On the other side, diesel is Rs 67.78 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 69.72 a litre in Chennai, according to data available on the website of Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by more than Rs 2 per litre each in the month of January.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are the cheapest among all metro cities.

As per the country’s dynamic pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon global fuel prices on a 15-day average and also on the value of the rupee. Retail pump prices are calculated after adding central excise duty, dealers commission and value-added tax (VAT) to the base price.

Crude oil prices

Meanwhile, crude oil prices dropped today on the hopes of an increase in crude production after U.S. energy firms added rigs for the first time this year. While US spot crude oil futures were at $53.37 per barrel at 0027 GMT, down 32 cents, or 0.6%, from their last settlement, International Brent crude oil futures were at $61.37 a barrel, down 27 cents, or 0.4%, Reuters reported.

Checking fuel latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS  “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

